Mighty Ducks Fight On, Renewed for Season Two at Disney+

Photo: Disney+

Disney+ is placing its bets on The Mighty Ducks. The streaming service is renewing its revival of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, per The Hollywood Reporter. Production will begin in early 2022 and a premiere date is to be determined. The series, created by the film’s original screenwriter Steven Brill, follows a new team of underdogs created by 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) and his mom (Lauren Graham of Gilmore Girls fame) when he’s cut from the now-cutthroat Mighty Ducks. With a crew of misfits, they spend season one rekindling love for the game. The ten-episode series, which debuted in March, also stars Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O’Reilly, and De’Jon Watts. Emilio Estevez reprises his role as former Ducks coach Gordon Bombay because who else is gonna whip these kids into shape? Steve Brill, Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will return as showrunners and executive producers next season. The ducks live to quack another day.