A Front-Runner Emerges for New Host of Jeopardy!

Some guy who isn’t LeVar Burton is in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host of Jeopardy! The guy in question, according to Variety, is Mike Richards. Richards is already an executive producer on the show, and has hosted other reality and game shows before this. One of his first hosting gigs was on the CW’s Beauty and the Geek, so we know he’s got the nerd bona fides. Richards has also hosted Divided and The Pyramid for GSN. A Sony Pictures spokesman told the trade mag that discussions are still going with several candidates, and that no final decisions have been made.

After Alex Trebek’s final episodes aired in January of 2021, a slew of replacement hosts have stood behind the podium. They include Burton, Jeopardy vets Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik, and Celebrity Jeopardy winner/Disney adult/footballer Aaron Rodgers.