That Guy Is No Longer Jeopardy!’s Executive Producer

Photo: Carol Kaelson/Jeopardy Productions Inc.

We’ll take out the trash for $2,000, please. Mike Richards, a man who managed to crown himself as Alex Trebek’s Jeopardy! replacement for nine (9) days before leaving the host job due to a significant amount of public backlash, has now stepped down as the show’s executive producer “effective immediately,” according to a statement from Sony Pictures Television. Richards, who also served as Wheel of Fortune’s executive producer, will be leaving that role as well. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” an internal statement to the shows’ staffers reads. “I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks.” Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune have already hired an interim executive producer as their respective new seasons begin production.

As game-show nation is very much aware of and enraged by, Richards, an unknown EP at Jeopardy! since early 2020, was named the show’s new host in August, despite a troubling history of discrimination lawsuits and sexist and insensitive podcast comments. Richards apologized at the time for his “terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity,” but proceeded to step down from his dream hosting gig soon thereafter. Jeopardy! is currently employing another rotation of guest hosts before settling on a new permanent host. We rise at dawn, Jennings hive!