Oh No, Rob Lowe Is Going Full-CinemaSins on Netflix

Photo: ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

It looks like Netflix is finally trying to grab a slice of CinemaSins’ massive YouTube audience of people who love watching clip shows where hosts quip about why certain movies are unrealistic and cliché. And don’t get us wrong: That’s a 9-million-subscriber-strong audience. But Netflix has a secret sauce, and it’s Rob Lowe. Today, it announced Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!, an upcoming comedy special all about clichés in movies. According to a statement from the streamer, the special “analyzes the origins and evolutions of everything from ‘Walking Away From an Explosion,’ to the ‘Meet-Cute,’ and ‘Females Running in Stilettos’ — there’s also a ‘Wilhelm Scream’ montage for real movie buffs.” Alongside Lowe will be “a plethora” of A-listers, although no additional names have been given. Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! premieres September 28.