Never Have I Ever Renewed for a Third Season of Bad Decision Making

Netflix is #TeamDevi. Coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a third season. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the series will continue to follow the everyday complications of being a first-generation Indian American teenage girl … who happens to be in a love triangle. Team Paxton thought they had the upper hand after he appeared in her window in the season two finale like Romeo + Juliet 2021. But enemy turned (potential) lover Ben is not out of the race yet. Thankfully for Team Ben, Devi gets another season to figure out her feelings. Returning cast includes faves Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young with narration from none other than John McEnroe. “We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamored to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager,” the co-creators said in a joint statement. Say what you want about Devi’s decision-making — you gots to see it through, my boy.