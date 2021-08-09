Netflix’s The Circle Gets Two More Rounds #Renewals Send Message

Photo: Ben Blackall/NETFLIX

Circle, start a chat with people who tune in to every Netflix reality show without fail. Now that it’s just us esthetes … The Circle is getting a fourth and fifth season at Netflix. Hashtag the circle of life! Hashtag we love mess! The reality game show series already has a third season coming this fall, following up season two this past spring (and the first-ever catfish winner). Elsewhere in the Netflix Reality TV Universe, Indian Matchmaking and American Barbecue Showdown were both renewed for second seasons and new series Roaring Twenties, following twenty-somethings in Austin, Texas, has also been ordered. The universe is expanding Loki-style with crossovers like Chloe from Too Hot to Handle playing The Circle. So, the streamer is recruiting some variants.

After creating reality TV and social media stars like Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton from Love Is Blind, Francesca Ramsey from Too Hot to Handle, and Joey Sasso from The Circle, Netflix is pumping their influencer-to-celebrity pipeline with us regular folk. Now anyone can apply to any of their unscripted series via NetflixReality.com, built-in following notwithstanding. “No need for ring lights or glam, just be the real you!” Brandon Riegg, VP of unscripted and documentary series says in a statement. Apply to Nailed It!, Queer Eye, Dream Home Makeover, Get Organized, Floor Is Lava, and more in what they’re calling the “largest reality casting call ever.” Go after the bag – we won’t judge.