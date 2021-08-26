Photo: KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

Season two of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club says, “Farewell, Dawn” … and hello once more. In a first look from the new season, Xochitl Gomez, who played the socially conscious BSC member, has been replaced by Kyndra Sanchez. (Don’t worry, Gomez can be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.) The casting change was originally announced in March, with a video of the OG BSC — Sophie Grace (who plays Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), and Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill) — announcing the news to Sanchez. In the new images, they look like they’ve been friends forever! We also get some incredible fashion from Claudia, and —oooh, is that Mary Anne talking to Logan??? [*insert obnoxious kissy noises*]

“In Season 2, we really get to see a maturation of the club, and of the girls,” series creator Rachel Shukert said in a statement. “There are two new members, they’re all a year older and have more experience running a business, deeper friendships and are growing into a deeper understanding of themselves as people. We also wanted to continue exploring themes that allow all young viewers to see themselves represented onscreen, while also dealing obliquely with many of the things we’ve all been through in the past year: loss, change, responsibility, and trying to find joy and meaning in unexpected places. I’m so excited for everyone to be back in Stoneybrook and back in business!”