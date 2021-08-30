You Season Three Teaser: Bloodlust Runs in the Family

First comes Love. Then comes baby.



You Season 3 premieres October 15. pic.twitter.com/hiGs2MEdVv — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2021

Parenting is hard. Parenting when you’re trapped in a marriage with a little too much Love? Well, Joe’s gonna have to figure that one out. Season three of You teases parenthood for our literary stalker Joe (Penn Badgley) and his reverse stalker, now Love Quinn-Goldberg (Victoria Pedretti). The name-reveal teaser sees Joe preparing a cake Dexter-style, icing it with “Welcome Baby Henry” and slicing into it to reveal the premiere date. Dark red filling? A taste for blood must get passed down genetically. Joe may have started narrating about his son (which, by the way, is not any less creepy), but none of this — love, marriage, or baby carriage — is keeping his eyes from drifting to the woman next door at their new home in Northern California. “Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing,” the release reads. “But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks?” He’ll be having his poisoned cake and eating it, too, when You season three premieres October 15.