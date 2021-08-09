Photo: Universal Music Group

Megan Fox dater and Lollapalooza parkour-er Machine Gun Kelly announced today that he has a new album coming up, and it will be called born with horns. While artists like Taylor Swift make announcements by sending their fans on hair-splitting scavenger hunts, that’s not MGK’s speed. He likes to spell things out. In this case, he spelled it out on his forearm, getting matching tattoos with Blink-182’s Travis Barker that both read “born with horns” in a hard-rock Gothic font. A statement from Universal Music Group confirmed that Barker will serve as the album’s executive producer. In a video posted to Machine Gun Kelly’s Instagram, he and Barker show off their new ink. “Bro, that shit looks hard as fuck,” MGK says.

MGK will release the album’s first single, along with a music video, on Wednesday, August 11, at midnight.