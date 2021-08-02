Thelma & Louise & Paramount+. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Don't have Paramount+ yet?

This Month’s Highlight

Thelma & Louise

Ridley Scott is having quite the year between The Last Duel and the House of Gucci — which if you haven’t seen the trailer, do it now — so how about we recommend this Ridley Scott-directed classic? The Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon buddy comedy/road trip gone wrong is a movie for the ages, and always worth a rewatch.

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — August 2021

Available August 1

10 to Midnight

Addams Family Values

An Ideal Husband

As Good As It Gets

Bagdad Cafe

Blood Games

Blood On Satan’s Claw

Christina’s House

Escape From Alcatraz

EuroTrip

Face/Off

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Fish Don’t Blink

Fort Yuma

French Postcards

Garbo Talks

Ghost

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral

Heart of Midnight

Heartbreakers

Henry V

Hondo

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!

King Arthur

Last Holiday

Mad Max

Major League

Miami Blues

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Plaza Suite

Roadhouse 66

Rudy

Runaway Bride

Shane

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Special Effects

Spellbinder

The Beast Within

The Golden Child

The Hawaiians

The Hunter

The Killing Streets

The Legend of Bagger Vance

The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

The Party

The Sons of Katie Elder

Thelma & Louise

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Major League Rugby Championship

CrossFit Games Competition

Professional Bull Riding Competition

Combate Global MMA Action

Available August 4

Acapulco Shore: Seasons 1-7

Blaze and the Monster Machines: Seasons 3-4

Geordie Shore: Seasons 1-9

Legendary Dudas: Season 1

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12, Episode 1

State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris

Available August 6

Combate Global MMA Action

Available August 7

BIG3 Basketball Competition

PGA Tour Weekend Coverage

Available August 8

Professional Bull Riding Competition

PGA Tour Weekend Competition

Available August 11

UEFA Super Cup

Drunk History UK: Seasons 1-3

Geordie Shore: Seasons 15-21

The HALO Effect: Season 1

Nicky Deuce: Season 1

PAW Patrol: Season 6

Retired At 35: Seasons 1-2

Shimmer and Shine: Season 4

Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson

Welcome to the Wayne: Seasons 1-2

Available August 12

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 2

Available August 13

Combate Global MMA Action

Start of Coppa Italia Season

Available August 14

BIG3 Basketball Competition

PGA Tour Weekend Coverage

Available August 15

Professional Bull Riding Competition

PGA Tour Weekend Coverage

Available August 18

The Women’s Cup

100 Things to Do Before High School: Season 1

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Disasters at Sea: Season 3

Lip Sync Battle: Seasons 1-5

Making Tracks on Mars

Phred On Your Head: Season 1

Rainbow Rangers: Season 1

Available August 19

Jungleland

Available August 20

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Bring Your Own Brigade

Available August 21

BIG3 Basketball Competition

PGA Tour Weekend Coverage

Italy’s Serie A Season

The Women’s Cup

Available August 22

Professional Bull Riding Competition

PGA Tour Weekend Coverage

Available August 25

All That (2019): Season 1

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge: Season 1

Love & Hip Hop: Season 9

Parot: Season 1

Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty: Season 1

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2

Tak and the Power of Juju: Season 1

The Challenge: Season 32

Workaholics: Seasons 1-7

Available August 26

Love and Monsters

Available August 28

BIG3 Basketball Competition

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Available August 29

Evil: Season 2, Part 2

International Swimming League Competition

NFL Preseason: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Horizon Line

Available August 30

Spell