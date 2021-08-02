This Month’s Highlight
Thelma & Louise
Ridley Scott is having quite the year between The Last Duel and the House of Gucci — which if you haven’t seen the trailer, do it now — so how about we recommend this Ridley Scott-directed classic? The Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon buddy comedy/road trip gone wrong is a movie for the ages, and always worth a rewatch.
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — August 2021
Available August 1
10 to Midnight
Addams Family Values
An Ideal Husband
As Good As It Gets
Bagdad Cafe
Blood Games
Blood On Satan’s Claw
Christina’s House
Escape From Alcatraz
EuroTrip
Face/Off
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Fish Don’t Blink
Fort Yuma
French Postcards
Garbo Talks
Ghost
Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
Heart of Midnight
Heartbreakers
Henry V
Hondo
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Don’t Touch Me!
King Arthur
Last Holiday
Mad Max
Major League
Miami Blues
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Plaza Suite
Roadhouse 66
Rudy
Runaway Bride
Shane
Some Kind Of Wonderful
Special Effects
Spellbinder
The Beast Within
The Golden Child
The Hawaiians
The Hunter
The Killing Streets
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Naked Gun 2 & 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!
The Party
The Sons of Katie Elder
Thelma & Louise
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Major League Rugby Championship
CrossFit Games Competition
Professional Bull Riding Competition
Combate Global MMA Action
Available August 4
Acapulco Shore: Seasons 1-7
Blaze and the Monster Machines: Seasons 3-4
Geordie Shore: Seasons 1-9
Legendary Dudas: Season 1
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12, Episode 1
State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris
Available August 6
Combate Global MMA Action
Available August 7
BIG3 Basketball Competition
PGA Tour Weekend Coverage
Available August 8
Professional Bull Riding Competition
PGA Tour Weekend Competition
Available August 11
UEFA Super Cup
Drunk History UK: Seasons 1-3
Geordie Shore: Seasons 15-21
The HALO Effect: Season 1
Nicky Deuce: Season 1
PAW Patrol: Season 6
Retired At 35: Seasons 1-2
Shimmer and Shine: Season 4
Trevor Noah Presents Josh Johnson
Welcome to the Wayne: Seasons 1-2
Available August 12
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 2
Available August 13
Combate Global MMA Action
Start of Coppa Italia Season
Available August 14
BIG3 Basketball Competition
PGA Tour Weekend Coverage
Available August 15
Professional Bull Riding Competition
PGA Tour Weekend Coverage
Available August 18
The Women’s Cup
100 Things to Do Before High School: Season 1
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Disasters at Sea: Season 3
Lip Sync Battle: Seasons 1-5
Making Tracks on Mars
Phred On Your Head: Season 1
Rainbow Rangers: Season 1
Available August 19
Jungleland
Available August 20
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Bring Your Own Brigade
Available August 21
BIG3 Basketball Competition
PGA Tour Weekend Coverage
Italy’s Serie A Season
The Women’s Cup
Available August 22
Professional Bull Riding Competition
PGA Tour Weekend Coverage
Available August 25
All That (2019): Season 1
Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge: Season 1
Love & Hip Hop: Season 9
Parot: Season 1
Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty: Season 1
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2
Tak and the Power of Juju: Season 1
The Challenge: Season 32
Workaholics: Seasons 1-7
Available August 26
Love and Monsters
Available August 28
BIG3 Basketball Competition
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Available August 29
Evil: Season 2, Part 2
International Swimming League Competition
NFL Preseason: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Horizon Line
Available August 30
Spell
