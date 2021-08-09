Nicole Byer, the hilarious host of multiple podcasts as well as Netflix’s best original competition series to date, Nailed It!, is coming out with an hour of new stand-up comedy. Netflix announced today that Byer will film the still-unnamed special at New York’s Gramercy Theater on September 5, and it will air sometime later this year. The Newcomers and Why Won’t You Date Me? host has been a touring stand-up and improv comedian for years, but this will be her first hour-long special. In an extremely Byer-esque statement, she said, “I’m so fucking excited to do this. I’m so grateful that Netflix is giving me a nice lil platform to have some fun tee hee hee.” In the meantime, a new Nailed It! premieres September 15.
Nicole Byer Announces Her First Hour-long Comedy Special
Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images