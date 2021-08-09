Nicole Byer Announces Her First Hour-long Comedy Special

Photo: Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Nicole Byer, the hilarious host of multiple podcasts as well as Netflix’s best original competition series to date, Nailed It!, is coming out with an hour of new stand-up comedy. Netflix announced today that Byer will film the still-unnamed special at New York’s Gramercy Theater on September 5, and it will air sometime later this year. The Newcomers and Why Won’t You Date Me? host has been a touring stand-up and improv comedian for years, but this will be her first hour-long special. In an extremely Byer-esque statement, she said, “I’m so fucking excited to do this. I’m so grateful that Netflix is giving me a nice lil platform to have some fun tee hee hee.” In the meantime, a new Nailed It! premieres September 15.