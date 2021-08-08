Markie Post of Night Court Dead at 70

Photo: Getty Images

Markie Post, the film and television actress best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on the classic sitcom Night Court, has died at the age of 70, Deadline reports. Her manager confirmed that Post died on Saturday “following a three-year, ten-month battle with cancer.”

Post was born in Palo Alto, California, in 1950, and began her career in entertainment as a producer on game shows including Alex Trebek’s Double Dare in the 1970s. After guest appearances on series including CHiPs and Hart to Hart, Post landed her first major role on ABC’s action drama The Fall Guy in 1982. However, Post is perhaps best known for her role on NBC’s Night Court, appearing in 159 episodes between 1985 and 1992. Post also portrayed Sarah Chalke’s mother on Scrubs and Cameron Diaz’s mother in There’s Something About Mary. “But for us,” her family said in a statement, “our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world.” Post is survived by her husband, daughters, and grandchild.