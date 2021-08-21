Not Even a Hurricane Can Keep Barry Manilow From Performing

Photo: Getty Images for Live Nation

This weekend’s New York City Homecoming Concert might have been shut down due to severe weather, but a little act of God can’t stop consummate professional Barry Manilow from delivering a show. The event, billed by Mayor Bill de Blasio as “the most epic concert in Central Park history,” was cancelled partway through because of Hurricane Henri (“Henri, it’s such an elegant name, but it’s totally bad timing,” de Blasio said in another memorable soundbite.) Journey, LL Cool J, Santana, and Andrea Bocelli were able to perform before the crowd of 60,000 were asked to vacate the grounds during Manilow’s performance. Video of the concert shows Manilow plowing through “Can’t Smile Without You” as concertgoers begin to evacuate Central Park (huge band playing as the Titanic sinks energy). Unlike the Titanic’s musicians, however, Manilow and his band are safe and sound now. Manilow even hopped on CNN to sing “I Made It Through the Rain” to Anderson Cooper.

I just want to remind everyone, Barry Manilow didn’t leave the stage when they had to evacuate during the hurricane. He kept performing like the professional he is! @nancytsidley #WeLoveNYCConcert pic.twitter.com/krgy6vvLso — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) August 21, 2021

Barry Manilow singing for Anderson Cooper he made through the rain 😂Concert might resume 10PM once severe weather passes #WeLoveNYCConcert pic.twitter.com/CjpBYwIvkO — Aria (@aria_is_chicc) August 22, 2021

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, and The Killers were among the acts unable to perform before the event was shut down. According to CNN, though, the concert might restart later in the evening with no audience, Henri permitting.