Good 4 Paramore, Who Are Now Credited on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘good 4 u’

Looks like all those mash-ups were onto something. Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively credited Paramore members Hayley Williams and Josh Farro as writers on her hit “good 4 u,” Variety reported on August 25, given similarities to the band’s song “Misery Business.” A source told Variety that Rodrigo’s team had been communicating with Paramore before the song’s release over the interpolation. Paramore publisher Warner Chappell Music shared the news on Instagram on August 24, celebrating Williams and Farro as “good 4 u” stayed No. 1 at Top 40 radio. “Our publisher is wildin rn,” Williams added on her Instagram Story. The move isn’t the first time pop star Rodrigo has retroactively credited one of her influences on SOUR, either — weeks before, she added Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent as credited writers on “deja vu,” for interpolating the bridge of Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” When Rodrigo released SOUR in May, she had already credited Swift and Antonoff on “1 step forward, 3 steps back,” over an interpolation of Swift’s “New Year’s Day.”