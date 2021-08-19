Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: OnlyFans is banning “sexually explicit” content from its platform, with the app chalking up the decision to banking and payment partners. Bloomberg reported on August 19 that the ban will go into effect in October “to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans,” per an OnlyFans statement. The new rules do leave a bit of leeway for creators — nude content will still be allowed in line with the platform’s Acceptable Use Policy; OnlyFans added in its statement that it would provide more clarity soon. The subscription-based photo and video service had previously been a popular outlet for adult performers, allowing them to independently post and charge for content. According to the Verge, OnlyFans boasts over 2 million creators and 130 million users and did $2 billion in business in 2020 alone. Yet the app’s association with porn has led to issues finding investors, per a separate Axios report today. The policy change is also notably not the first time the app has placed regulations on its sexual content, with a previous ban on public sex enforced with little warning in March. Not that you were ever on there anyway, right?
OnlyFans Is Pulling a Tumblr and Banning ‘Sexually Explicit’ Content
Photo: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images