See Anna and Maya Go on a Vacation Into Animation in PEN15

The body insecurities that come with middle school prove even worse when your body can morph into any shape at the stroke of a pen. That’s the fate that befalls PEN15’s Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) in their upcoming animated special: The two go on a trip to Florida, which, as everyone knows, exists in a slightly different reality in which everything is a cartoon. Titled “Jacuzzi,” and containing many awkward moments in a Jacuzzi, the special episode will premiere on Hulu on August 27. It was written and directed by Konkle.