Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Two Colins, two Daves, two Jo(h)ns, and a handful of their very famous friends will take to Madison Square Garden on September 12 for a comedy show commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Called “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration,” the event, organized by Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson, will benefit 9/11 charities, a cause close to Davidson’s heart and to Stewart’s Daily Show tenure. The lineup is full of A-list comedians from NYC and beyond, featuring Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Colin Jost, Colin Quinn, Dave Attell, Dave Chappelle, Jay Pharoah, Jimmy Fallon, John Mulaney, Michael Che, Ronny Chieng, Tom Segura, and Wanda Sykes.

“We wanted to put on a fun celebration to honor this great city’s resilience. It’s nice to be able to do this with friends and people we love,” Davidson and Stewart said in a joint statement. Early-access tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 11, at 12 p.m. ET, with general tickets on sale Friday, August 13, at 12 p.m. ET, at Ticketmaster.com.