Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Amazon’s Exciting Times

Photo: Getty Images

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will be taking a break from Regency England with a more contemporary romance (though hopefully one with just as many memorable scenes). Per Deadline, Dynevor is set to executive-produce and star in Exciting Times, Amazon’s upcoming TV show based on Naoise Dolan’s debut novel of the same name. The series will follow Dynevor as Ava, an Irish transplant abroad teaching English grammar to wealthy children, who becomes entangled in a love triangle with banker Julian and lawyer Edith. It all sounds very Sally Rooney (but gay!) which is more or less exactly how the New York Times described the novel last year.