The CW Spilled Chemical X Into a Bucket and Now Has One Less Powerpuff Girl

Powerpuff women. Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Cue the Kimya Dawson, because the Diablo Cody–penned Powerpuff Girls reboot is one step closer to becoming a reality. The CW poured some Chemical X over an Instagram feed and poof! Three young stars for its live-action reboot of the Cartoon Network classic manifested. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Tuesday that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet will play Blossom, the bookish and self-possessed leader. Dove Cameron of Hairspray Live! fame is scary-good casting as Bubbles, the cutesy one. And Yana Perrault, from Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, will play rough-and-tumble Buttercup, the group’s tomboy. But none of this matters if they don’t cast a human in a chimpanzee costume as live-action Mojo Jojo or a talented drag queen as Him.

Update, August 11: Following the Powerpuff Girls going back to the lab for reshoots (it’s apparently “too campy,” even by the CW’s standards), Chloe Bennet has exited the show due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts. Variety reports that casting for a new Blossom will begin in the fall. Please wear a red ensemble and oversize bow in mourning today.