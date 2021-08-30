R. Kelly in 2019. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

A woman alleged that R. Kelly coerced her into sex when she was 17, in his dressing room after a concert some 26 years ago, according to testimony Monday during the third week of the singer’s Brooklyn federal court trial. The woman identified as Addie, who is the fourth accuser to testify, said the alleged assault took place on September 2, 1994 — that’s two days after Kelly, then 27, illegally married Aaliyah, who was 15. Addie’s testimony is the first time she has ever spoken publicly about the alleged assault.

“I was in complete shock,” Addie said of the alleged assault. “I was just very introverted and shy and didn’t know what to say at all.”

“I just basically went blank.”

Addie said that the alleged abusive encounter took place after Kelly’s performance in Miami. A friend of Addie’s mother who worked at a local radio station secured VIP tickets to Budweiser Superfest. Addie’s mother gave the tickets to her daughter and the girl’s 19-year-old friend.

“It was an all-access pass,” Addie said.

“The main artist I went to go see was Aaliyah,” she continued, describing herself as a fan of Aaliyah’s music. “Unfortunately, she didn’t perform.”

Kelly did.

“Were you a fan of his music?” the prosecution asked.

“Uhm, it was OK,” she said.

The teens were “pretty close” to the stage in the VIP section. R. Kelly was the closing act.

“When the concert ended, a couple of minutes after, there were some gentlemen who approached me and my best friend, asking if we’d like to get an autograph,” she said. “They asked if me and my best friend wanted to go and get autographs from Kelly.”

Addie said she hadn’t intended on going backstage. While Kelly had announced post-show that “women could come backstage,” he said that they had to be 18.

“I automatically assumed, because I was underage, I couldn’t go back there.”

The men who invited the teens neither asked for their age, nor requested their identification, Addie said. When the bouncer-types brought them backstage, they were brought into a dressing room, where Kelly was being interviewed.

“Once we got into the room, he stopped doing interviews and we approached him, and that’s when we engaged in conversation.” Kelly autographed Addie’s concert program. “I told him I was an aspiring artist as well. He also wrote down a [hotel] room number, suggesting to come by for an audition.”

“I told him I wasn’t sure I was even allowed to be in the room, because I was 17-years-old,” she said, adding shortly thereafter, “He didn’t respond about my age.”

Kelly talked to one of the bouncers. Everyone was escorted out of the room except the two teens. “They told us to stay,” she said of the bouncers.

“He wanted to play a game, asking who could kiss better,” she said. Kelly discussed a new song he was working on, and started to play it. “He started kissing on my best friend.” At first, Addie’s best friend kissed back. She stopped.

“He started kissing on me,” Addie said. She kissed back “at first, and then I felt a little overwhelmed [and] pulled back.”

“He started getting a little more aggressive and basically kind of moved toward the back of the room.” Kelly was “holding my wrists and unzipped my pants.”

“He sort of guided me to the back of the room,” she said. “He had sex with me unprotected,” she said.

Kelly tried grabbing the hand of Addie’s best friend “to try to make her participate, but she refused,” she alleged. After Kelly finished, Addie pulled her shorts back up. The teens unlocked the door and ran out.

“My best friend wanted me to call the police and press charges,” she said. “At the time, I was very scared … I didn’t want to get victim-shamed.”

“I assumed if I moved forward with that, I wouldn’t be able to move forward with my career, and I would be blacklisted from the industry.”

During cross examination, Kelly lawyer Deveraux L. Cannick repeatedly badgered Addie.

“Someone raped you, according to you, and you kept the program as a memorabilia?” he said. Addie replied that she had kept it in a box.

Cannick pointed out that the alleged incident took place more than 26 years ago, trying to undermine her claims by pointing out the length of time before she came forward. Addie went to authorities in early 2019.

“During that entire time, you were traumatized, right?”

“Yes,” Addie responded.

“You were humiliated, right?” Cannick said.

“Yes.”

“And that humiliation and trauma did not cause you to go in front of law enforcement until 24 years later?”

Addie broke into tears.

“I didn’t go to law enforcement because I didn’t want more victim-shaming and more trauma at that time.”

“At that time?”

“I’m an adult now, I’m not a little girl,” said Addie, who is now 43.

Addie’s allegations came during the third week of testimony in Kelly’s trial on racketeering and sex crimes charges. Prior to Addie’s testimony, three female accusers alleged that Kelly started sexually abusing them when they were minors. Two of them also alleged Kelly did not disclose his herpes diagnosis to them before engaging in this illicit sexual contact, and that he ultimately infected them with the viral disease.