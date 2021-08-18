R. Kelly in 2019. Photo: E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

In a matter of seconds, the prosecutor in R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal court case painted a harrowing picture of a musician who used his clout to commit unspeakable sex crimes. “This case is about a predator, a man who for decades used his fame, his popularity, and a network of people at his disposal to target, groom, and exploit girls, boys, and young women for his own sexual gratification,” prosecutor Maria Cruz Melendez told jurors Wednesday morning to kick off one of the biggest celebrity trials in recent memory. “That man, that predator, is the defendant, Robert Sylvester Kelly — more commonly known as R. Kelly.”

Cruz Melendez’s remarks were in opening statements for Kelly’s trial, where he faces nine counts in this case: one racketeering and eight Mann Act violations. (The Mann Act bans shuttling people across state lines for illegal sexual activity.) The Feds stated that Kelly’s racketeering “enterprise” extended from 1994 until his arrest in 2019.

Prosecutors maintain that Kelly’s alleged abuse was conducted as an orchestrated criminal enterprise. They are relying on specific alleged incidents of sexual misconduct — including his purported targeting of minors and psychological manipulation — to make that claim.

Kelly and his crew shared a “common purpose of achieving the objectives of the Enterprise” to prop his music and brand while bringing girls and women into illegal sexual activity, federal prosecutors stated in court papers. They contended that Kelly’s accusers “were not permitted to leave their room without receiving permission … including to eat or go to the bathroom,” and “were required to wear baggy clothing when they were not accompanying Kelly to an event or unless otherwise instructed by Kelly.”

In her opening, Cruz Melendez argued that as Kelly’s career took off, so did his pattern of abuse, saying that what “success and popularity brought him was access to girls, boys, and young women” across the country. After luring them into his world, she said, Kelly would use them sexually “to exert power over them.” Kelly allegedly often recorded video of his sexual encounters, to lord over victims so that they wouldn’t speak out. Sometimes, he had them write letters that were falsely self-incriminating, as another form of collateral, Cruz Melendez alleged.

“This case is not about a celebrity who likes to party a lot or about the defendant’s sexual preferences,” Cruz Melendez said. “The sexual conduct at issue in this case is illegal.”

“He began collecting girls and women as if they were things,” she said, “hoarding them … for his sexual and other needs …” He used “every trick in the predator’s handbook.”

As Cruz Melendez detailed allegations against Kelly, 54, he appeared expressionless. Sometimes he whispered to his attorneys; he could be seen leaning back in his chair at other times.

The first minor Cruz Melendez described was the late singer Aaliyah.

“Aaliyah had a gift,” Cruz Melendez said, explaining that people thought she was talented and could rise to superstardom. She started to work with R. Kelly, then 27. Shortly thereafter, he engaged in sexual activity with the 15-year-old, Cruz Melendez said.

One night, in 1999, while Kelly was on tour, he learned that Aaliyah thought she was pregnant. This created a “huge problem for him,” Cruz Melendez stated, given that she was a minor. People would ask questions about her pregnancy, including: Who was the father? So Kelly and his cronies came up with a plan. “The defendant decided he needed to marry Aaliyah,” Cruz Melendez said.

Kelly thought that Aaliyah would not be able to testify against him if she were his wife. He flew back to Chicago in the middle of the night. Aaliyah was waiting for him at an airport hotel. They had a meeting. Cruz Melendez stated that Kelly and his team worked to gather information to make the marriage happen — which included getting identification for Aaliyah that said she was 18 years old. His tour manager paid a clerk, whom he knew, $500 to get this fake ID.

“In that hotel suite, the defendant, a 27-year-old man, married Aaliyah, a 15-year-old girl,” Cruz Melendez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.