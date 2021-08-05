Raw Star Ella Rumpf Is Joining Succession Season 3

Photo: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix

Succession season 3 has added another European hottie to its cast. Ella Rumpf, best known for starring in Julia Ducournau’s delicious horror film Raw, is joining Alexander Skarsgård as new meat for the Waystar Royco grinder. According to Variety, Rumpf has already finished filming her scenes in Italy, where Succession filming has been going since June. No information was given on Rumpf’s role on the show.

As shown in the teaser trailer which dropped in July, Succession season 3 will focus mainly on the war between Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and second eldest failson Kendall. When we left the Roys at the end of season 2, Logan was seemingly planning to offer Kendall up as a “blood sacrifice,” only for Kendall to turn the tables in a big ol’ press conference. Kieran Culkin, book spitter Sarah Snook, J. Smith-Cameron, tall goober Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Rob Yang are all set to return as well. Skarsgård will be playing a tech CEO, and Adrien Brody will appear as an activist/billionaire investor.