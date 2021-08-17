Real Housewives of Dallas Has ‘No Plans’ for Season 6 in 2022

Photo: Bravo

Bravo is no longer going to be messing with Texas. The network said on August 17 that it will not be renewing The Real Housewives of Dallas for a sixth season in 2022, effectively — but not officially — canceling the franchise. “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided,” Bravo confirmed to Vulture in a statement. The news comes after the franchise’s fifth season, which aired in early 2021, logged dismal ratings, including some of its worst showings since the show’s 2016 premiere. Season five also culminated with Tiffany Moon, RHOD’s first Asian Housewife, facing racist online attacks from fellow Housewife Kameron Westcott’s husband and brother-in-law, after Moon argued with Westcott over Asian culture during the reunion. That prompted Moon to allude to quitting the show in her Twitter bio in mid-May, with Bravo later disputing her exit and making a statement in support of Moon on social media. Yet the incident prompted a source to tell “Page Six” at the time that a new season was not finalized.

RHOD joins just two other Real Housewives franchises, D.C. and Miami, as the only spinoffs so far to end their runs. However, The Real Housewives of Miami is now set to return on Peacock after nearly a decade, with at least a partially new cast, and Bravo’s decision not to fully cancel RHOD has prompted speculation of a similar fate in the future.