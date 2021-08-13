Jen Shah Dismisses Fraud Charges and Does the Worm in RHOSLC Season-Two Trailer

In the words of Jen Shah herself, “Let’s go there!” Back to Salt Lake City, that is, for the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. After the biggest bombshell of season one ended up happening off-screen, with Jen’s arrest for an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme, the second season looks to unpack the drama (à la the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Erika Jayne’s legal trouble). After she dons a penis headband and does the worm in the season-two trailer, Jen goes on to address the charges against her. “Do you know how fucking scared I am?” she asks her husband through tears, after the trailer shows footage of her arrest. Later, at a particularly tense dinner, the wives go on to accuse Meredith Marks of possibly tipping investigators off to Jen’s activity — after Meredith’s son Brooks told her earlier in the trailer that Jen was liking tweets attacking him. “I swear to God, if you have anything to do with the bullshit charges against me, Meredith, you’re fucking disgusting!” Jen yells, right in Meredith’s face. On Meredith’s way out, Jen calls her “fucking fraudulent,” setting up a just-perfect reply by Meredith: “Who’s calling who a fraud, honey? Love you baby.”

If that’s all not enough drama for you, season two also introduces new housewife Jennie Nguyen, who describes herself as “a little firecracker, okay?” And the trailer goes on to tease a storyline following allegations that Mary Cosby, who leads the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, is actually a cult leader. “I’m like God. I worship the God in me!” Mary declares in a clip, before separate footage of Lisa Barlow discussing Mary’s church with a man. “Is it a cult? Yes,” he says. “Does she call herself God? Yes.” And that’s all to say nothing of the recent criminal charges against Mary too, for “contributing to the delinquency of a minor.” Learn what Meredith, Lisa, and the rest of the women know when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres in its new Sunday slot, on September 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.