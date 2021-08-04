All That Money You Give to Rihanna Officially Made Her a Billionaire

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Never feel broke skipping your Savage x Fenty VIP membership again. Rihanna will not be starving anytime soon. The 33-year-old singer and businesswoman has officially been declared a billionaire by Forbes. The publication estimates she is worth $1.7 billion, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second-richest female celebrity, behind only Oprah Winfrey. While music is what made her famous, Fenty Beauty is what made her rich, the magazine says. She owns 50 percent of the company, which expanded to skin care in 2020, split with luxury conglomerate LVMH (ran by second-richest person in the world, Bernard Arnault). Forbes estimates Fenty Beauty is worth at least $2.8 billion. The rest is made up of stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty; her high-end clothing line, which closed in 2020; and, of course, earnings from 11 years of back-to-back hit albums and sold-out tours. She’s been living off of Anti streams since the album dropped in 2016, barely teasing music as she built her fashion-and-beauty empire. So … what we’re hearing is the budget for R9 just got upped?