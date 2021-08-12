Just Give Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s New Album Every Eligible Grammy

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images and Shutterstock

It’s like our ears are being hugged with very pleasant sound. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for a surprise new collaborative album, Raise the Roof, which will be released on November 19. Their lead single, a cover of the Lucinda Williams stomper “Can’t Let Go,” accompanied the album announcement, which promises a mix of songs that blend together English folk and Americana traditions. “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!,’” Plant said in a statement. “It’s a vacation, really — the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.” (That reminds us, how’s the Jimmy Page mansion feud going?) You may recall that Plant and Krauss previously found monumental success with their 2007 album Raising Sand: It won the two biggest Grammys, Album and Record of the Year, and sold a lot of copies. The duo also plan to tour for the album in 2022. You can catch us in the front row, screaming for a fiddle solo.