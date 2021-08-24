Ringo Starr, Elton John, and More Remember Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Few drummers have had a bigger impact on rock music than Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones’ man behind the kit for over 50 years. Look no further than the immediate outpouring of tributes upon news of his August 24 death, from the Stones’ classic-rock peers to the generations of musicians, and drummers in particular, who followed in Watts’s footsteps. “#God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man,” Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted. In a video message, Starr’s fellow Beatle Paul McCartney remembered Watts as “a rock, and a fantastic drummer.” Singer-songwriter Elton John tweeted, “Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.” And announcing Watts’s death at 80, after recovering from a medical procedure, the musician’s publicist declared him “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” in a statement. Read more tributes to Charlie Watts below, from musicians including Roots drummer Questlove, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, the Cure drummer Lol Tolhurst, Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor, Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson, Joan Jett, Dinosaur Jr. singer J. Mascis, Nile Rodgers, Liz Phair, and more.

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.



@therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

In total shock Charlie Watts was a lovely guy. He will be sorely missed. Deepest sympathy to his wife, the band and all his family and friends. 1/2 #charliewatts @RollingStones — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

I knew him a bit I used to meet him on the train when I used to go to Devon years and years ago.he was a great drummer and a great guy a one off sorry Charlie #charliewatts @RollingStones 2/2 — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) August 24, 2021

All of my hi hat technique I owe to Charlie . Thank you and RIP Charlie Watts. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) August 24, 2021

I’m just shocked to hear about Charlie Watts. I don’t know what to say, I feel terrible for Charlie’s family. Charlie was a great drummer and I loved the Stones music, they made great records. Love & Mercy. pic.twitter.com/C4q2zXvVKo — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 24, 2021

So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts . An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960’s. A man of grace , style , dignity and composure . pic.twitter.com/Nu4msDShAF — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

His simple style was a lesson to us all , when we heard Charlie play , we realised there was never a need to over perform , it was all about the groove , serving the band and of course the song. — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

Most of all , despite being in the greatest rock and roll band of all time , his self effacing manner and humility was a shining light for all of us in the world to follow..

Thank you Charlie

Roger

x — Duran Duran (@duranduran) August 24, 2021

Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music. pic.twitter.com/ePlXpiiqNc — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) August 24, 2021

Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love. pic.twitter.com/xEfzaSLCba — Tom Morello (@tmorello) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts 🌘😞💙 master of elegant simplicity. (Thx @bradwood3 for the CW tutorials and lineage in my songs.) By thy grooves, we knew ye 💔 https://t.co/5iaZ2oSm8T — Liz Phair (@PhizLair) August 24, 2021

Charlie’s drumming is powerful and unique. His approach is entirely his own and helped shape the sound of rock and roll. Blessings Charlie Watts. — Robbie Robertson (@r0bbier0berts0n) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/aasPZ2fMYX — Joan Jett (@joanjett) August 24, 2021

from J: Miss you Charlie you’re the best#charliewatts pic.twitter.com/ch9CkhErFJ — Dinosaur Jr (@dinosaurjr) August 24, 2021

A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe.



RIP Charlie Watts. https://t.co/kLSaIF9JKn — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) August 24, 2021

RIP CHARLIE WATTS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 24, 2021

#CHARLIEWATTS. The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself.

6/2/41 - 8/24/21 pic.twitter.com/Lw2USKaxYH — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 24, 2021

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 https://t.co/LUVShR1yaM via @YahooNews AWFUL NEWS. One of the true timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 24, 2021

There goes a hero. 🖤

Dear Charlie Watts. What a legend. Sad to see him go. pic.twitter.com/jYmEJlFnZ7 — Garbage (@garbage) August 24, 2021

We just lost another Great one, Mr. Charlie Watts! Prayer going out & up for his family & friends. Details here:https://t.co/44axXfEpgD (Thxs Charlie for ur Gifts to this world. R.I.P.🙏🙏🙏 Bootsy baby!!!🤘 @RollingStones @MickJagger @officialKeef — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) August 24, 2021

RIP Charlie Watts pic.twitter.com/wOaM05p7Fe — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) August 24, 2021

A very fine, gifted man…anchoring one of the very finest rock bands in history…Another Beautiful Soul…Thank You, Charlie…XXX🙏🙏🙏XXX



The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80 - https://t.co/n0LS8f8NHj https://t.co/FqHUbukpER — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) August 24, 2021

Oh no! Charlie Watts has died. Thank you Charlie for your magnificent feats of drumming. The engine behind The Rolling Stones and one of the greats. R.I.P. — Norman Blake (@MrNormanBlake1) August 24, 2021

thank you Charlie Watts 💔 pic.twitter.com/bKW1CwVGxD — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 24, 2021

For 7 years, I was grateful to do PR for The Rolling Stones, a band I always considered mine and still in disbelief I worked with.



You will never find a man, like Charlie Watts. A kind soft spoken soul with a wicked sense of humor. The best time keeper in rock history. pic.twitter.com/sJcHCVDpR4 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 24, 2021