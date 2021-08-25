Ron Jeremy Indicted in Los Angeles on More Than 30 Counts of Sexual Assault

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

Adult film performer Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 sexual assault charges, with 21 victims. The indictment took place on August 19, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office, and were unsealed today.

Jeremy’s alleged crimes go back over 20 years. He pleaded not guilty to “to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person and one count each of lewd act upon a child under the age of 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force and assault with intent to commit rape,” the press statement read. The victims range in age from 15 to 51.

This is not the first time Jeremy has been accused of sexual assault. In 2020, right before Jackie Lacey was replaced with George Gascón as LA’s DA, Jeremy was arrested and charged with four cases of sexual assault. Days after those initial charges were brought forth, 25 new complaints were made. In October of that year, seven additional charges were brought against him. According to Deadline, 14 other cases were not pursued at that time because “they were outside the statute of limitations.”

Jeremy is scheduled to appear in court October 12 for a pretrial conference. He remains in jail because has been unable to post the $6.6 million bail.