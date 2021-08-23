Gagatrondra, RuPaul’s Drag Race Renewed for Season 14 on VH1

Photo: VH1

VH1 knows what side its bread is peanut buttah’d on. Today, the network announced that it is renewing RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked for what will be the show’s 14th season. That makes it older than the average Trixie and Katya fan. (Kidding.) “I am extremely grateful to all the amazing and talented Drag Race queens - past, present and future - that continue to inspire us to find new ways to tell their stories,” RuPaul said in a network statement. “Through love, light and laughter, they remind all of us that the most powerful thing you can do is to become the image of your own imagination.”

VH1 has also renewed RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race for a second season … maybe this time with celebrities? As Mother Ru once said, I can’t wait to see how this turns out.