Ryan Reynolds Confirms Free Guy Sequel With Snarky Tweet

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds announced the news that a Free Guy sequel is in the works the only way he knows how: with pathological sarcasm. “Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo! #irony,” Reynolds tweeted, referencing the fact that Free Guy is not based on a preexisting media property — which, yes, Disney has been heavily playing up in the marketing for the film. 20th Century Studios then retweeted Reynolds’s tweet, though they provided no additional information. Free Guy director Shawn Levy also quote-tweeted the post, adding, “Yuuuuuuuup.” Free Guy, the first Disney movie to receive a theatrical-only release amid the pandemic, has enjoyed a strong debut at the domestic box office this weekend. One would think that this (in addition to the fact that he’s wealthy and married to Blake Lively) would appease Reynolds, but alas, we are not so lucky.

Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony pic.twitter.com/85mMxW4owx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2021