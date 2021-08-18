America’s Royal Baby Is Born

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Jost to the world!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love made flesh, a.k.a. the Jostchild, a.k.a. Jost in the Shell, has been born unto this world, just as the prophecy foretold. People reported today that the birth was confirmed to them by Johansson’s rep, although no birthdate nor name has been shared with the public. The story of the Jostchild’s birth was given added import and drama by Deadline, who also reported today that when Disney made their public statement admonishing Johansson for her Black Widow lawsuit on July 29, “Johansson was at that moment in the hospital in labor.” Of course it’s a Leo.