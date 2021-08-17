No walls were punched in the trailer for HBO’s upcoming miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, but … but … divorce papers are dramatically tossed onto a kitchen counter. Starring the wildly good-looking duo Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, the marital drama is adapted from Ingmar Bergman’s 1973 series of the same name, which follows the slow disintegration of a nouveau riche couple (one of whom is, of course, a divorce lawyer) with a young daughter. “You were so busy, you didn’t even notice!” she levels at him. “What? What did I not notice?” he responds. No, it’s not supposed to be a comedy. It honestly might be more depressing to watch unfold than “Requiem for a Tuesday.” Scenes From a Marriage, a five-part limited series from Hagai Levi (In Treatment), will premiere September 12 on HBO.

Related