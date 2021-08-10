John Lithgow Joins Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Martin Scorsese continues to gather a veritable Tune Squad all-star team of talented actors for Killers of the Flower Moon. His latest draft? John Lithgow. Variety reports that Lithgow will play the role of a prosecutor in the film, which is based on David Grann’s book of the same name about the murder spree against the oil-rich Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Lithgow joins previously announced cast members including Leonardo DiCaprio, who will play the “nephew of a powerful local rancher”; Brendan Fraser, who will play a lawyer; and Jesse Plemons, who will star as an FBI investigator. How many more white men can Scorsese add to this movie about a fundamentally First Nations story? The moon’s the limit.