Lamb Chop to Steal the Show Once Again in Shari Lewis Documentary

Lamb Chop is heading to the big screen. The puppet and her ventriloquist, Shari Lewis, will be the subject of an upcoming documentary, Variety reported. Shari & Lamb Chop will follow Lewis’s long, iconic career as a performer, from her beginnings with sock puppet Lamb Chop on kids’ TV series Captain Kangaroo in 1956 to Lewis’s 1998 death from uterine cancer. The documentary is set to be directed by Lisa D’Apolito, who previously helmed Love, Gilda, a documentary about Saturday Night Live star Gilda Radner. Lewis’s estate is cooperating with the documentary, and her daughter Mallory, who took up performing with Lamb Chop after her mother’s death, is serving as a consultant on the project. “Shari’s story is one of resilience and perseverance,” D’Apolito told Variety. “I feel very fortunate to be working with this amazing team and to enter into the magical world of Shari and Lamb Chop, which takes you to a place that can open your heart and make you smile.”