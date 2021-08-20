Give It Up for the MVP of Drag Race All Stars’ Lip-Sync Smackdown

Photo: Paramount+

After two and a half long months, our promised “game within a game” arrived on this week’s RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, in the form of a lip-sync smackdown for Rudemption in the competition. The rules were simple, with the first- and second-eliminated queens (Serena Cha Cha and Jiggly Caliente) facing off, the winner moving on to face off against the third-eliminated queen, and so on. Yes, we know: another lip-sync tournament? But this wasn’t your All Stars 4, run-of-the-mill lip-sync tournament — this was a tour de force of performance, thanks to one contestant who was truly game for the game within a game.

That would be Silky Nutmeg Ganache, the third-eliminated queen who clawed her way up the chain of competitors, all the way to the final girl, Eureka. Even when A’keria Davenport decided not to return to compete in her round, Silky turned it out solo! Across seven performances, she brought drinks, props, reveals, and moments you really have to see for yourself. So do just that with a GIF recap of the best lip-sync smackdown moments from the Dr. Rev. herself.

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” (vs. Jiggly Caliente)

Step one, fill a glass with ice:

Photo: Paramount+

Big Silk with the good milk? More like Big Silk with the good booze:

Photo: Paramount+

Stealing this move at the club from now on:

Photo: Paramount+

“Point of No Return” (vs. Yara Sofia)

Call it a twirlveal:

Photo: Paramount+

Just cooling off after heating up the stage:

Photo: Paramount+

And just in case she didn’t already win that one:

Photo: Paramount+

“Song for the Lonely” (vs. Scarlet Envy)

I’m gonna turn it out, just wait a second:

Photo: Paramount+

Doctor Rev. Silky Nutmeg Ganache, and the doctorate is in performance:

Photo: Paramount+

When you win the lip sync:

Photo: Paramount+

“Barbie Girl” (vs. herself)

Hm, think we’re getting a reveal?

Photo: Paramount+

Two reveals?!

Photo: Paramount+

Presented without comment:

Photo: Paramount+

Oh, we’re rolling on the floor watching too:

Photo: Paramount+

“Heartbreaker” (vs. Jan)

It’s called sticking the landing:

Photo: Paramount+

Hold on, it’s my solo!

Photo: Paramount+

Munch munch, crunch crunch:

Photo: Paramount+

That performance? Simply smashing:

Photo: Paramount+

“Focus” (vs. Pandora Boxx)

Silky said focus on me:

Photo: Paramount+

OOP:

Photo: Paramount+

“Since U Been Gone” (vs. Eureka)

Snack time:

Photo: Paramount+

As if the other performances didn’t burn enough calories:

Photo: Paramount+

When your reveal doesn’t work, you dance through it anyway:

Photo: Paramount+

You think she slipped?

Photo: Paramount+

And even if she doesn’t win the final lip sync — we learn the results of Silky vs. Eureka next week — Silky Nutmeg Ganache will always be the Drag Race All Stars 6 lip-sync smackdown MVP:

Photo: Paramount+