Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is going to be a lot of things. It will be Marvel’s first film with an Asian lead superhero. It will be a breakout action-star moment for Canadian Kim’s Convenience actor Simu Liu. But in a Walt Disney Company quarterly earnings results webcast on Thursday, CEO Bob Chapek called the upcoming film’s theatrical release “an interesting experiment for us because it’s got only a 45-day window.” Chapek was referring to how the film will be released exclusively to movie theaters in a coronavirus-affected market, while the company’s other live-action summer offerings under the Disney and Marvel umbrellas — Cruella, Black Widow, and Jungle Cruise — all had simultaneous VOD releases through Disney+ Premier Access. But referring to Marvel’s first martial-arts movie inspired by Chinese cinema as “an interesting experiment” makes for a rough sound bite.

On Saturday, Liu responded to Chapek’s comment with a rousing post on Twitter and Instagram, writing, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

