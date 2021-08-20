You Can Be Justin Bieber’s Mona Lisa in His ‘Don’t Go’ Music Video

Perhaps forgetting that the greatest song of the ’90s, “Smooth,” prominently features a Mona Lisa shout-out, Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Don Toliver are now bringing the da Vinci vibes to the Gen-Z crowd. In their music video for “Don’t Go,” Bieber, allegedly one of Hollywood’s most prominent anti-vaxxers, croons about how “when I’m in pieces, babe, you give me mine” and “that’s why I need you on the regular,” which we can only assume is a love song about the Louvre. Or, you know, about his actual wife, Hailey Bieber.

Related