Johnny Marr’s Music Is the Actual Light That Never Goes Out

Johnny Marr, objectively and eternally No. 1 in the Smiths power rankings, is taking us to a church we don’t mind attending in his new song “Spirit Power and Soul,” and we love the groove so much that we’re not even complaining about the lack of title commas. It’s a bit of disco; pulsating rock; electro-soul anthem; an epic Fender showcase-showdown. Marr also looks like he is stuck in a James Turrell light installation, which is a visual treat. Rolling Stone reports that the track leads his upcoming EP, Fever Dreams, Pt. 1, out on October 15. Half-bowl cuts for everyone in celebration.

