Comedy Central may be changing, but South Park isn’t going anywhere. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a $900 million deal with their home channel’s parent company ViacomCBS, per Bloomberg, making for one of the biggest moves in television. According to a press release, the deal renews the animated series for six more seasons — through its landmark 30th — and additionally covering 14 (yes, fourteen!) spinoff movies to premiere on partner streaming service Paramount+. Two of those movies are set to hit the streamer before the end of the year; they will be Parker and Stone’s first South Park movies since 1999’s South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. Currently, though, South Park itself streams on HBO Max, after the streamer outbid CBS All Access (which later became Paramount+) with a deal reportedly worth over $500 million.
South Park Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Ink $900 Million ViacomCBS Deal
Photo: Courtesy of Comedy Central