Spencer Teaser: Kristen Stewart Begins Her Reign As the People’s Princess

If Neon knows what they’re doing, there will be Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana commemorative plates on their website ASAP. Worship is really the only proper reaction to the Spencer teaser starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film picks up just about where The Crown season four left off. The Prince and Princess of Wales are together in name primarily, with rumors of affairs and an impending divorce only adding to the familial unrest of a Christmas at Sandringham Estate with the queen. The teaser sees colorful ’90s fashion packed away and decadent meals being prepared in lavish halls, contrasting that with Diana’s pained breathing. Like the queen’s infamous Balmoral stays, the visit functions more as a stamina test for guests of the royal family. “Diana knows the game,” the film forewarns. But what if she’s done playing? “Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days,” the release adds, speculating on the ultraprivate lives of some of the world’s most public and controversial figures. Written by Steven Knight, the film also stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins with costuming by Jacqueline Durran (Little Women). Lady Diana gets a little more revenge when Spencer premieres in theaters November 5.

Related