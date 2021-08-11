A24, the Steph Curry of Production Companies, Is Making a Steph Curry Doc

Photo: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Not every movie starring an NBA player has to co-star toons. Some can be informative. Classy. Documentaries, even. On Tuesday, Variety reported that Ryan Coogler is producing a documentary about Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, called Underrated. The film “will chronicle Curry’s historic rise to prominence during March Madness when he played for the Davidson Wildcats,” where he set the NCAA’s single-season record for three-pointers, before he went on to become an NBA MVP. The film will also be produced by A24, which really is the Steph Curry of production companies, when you think about it: Popular, buzzy, and an extremely high scorer. Plus, it’s no stranger to working with NBA players, so it’ll ensure the movie’s gems are cut.