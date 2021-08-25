Sterling K. Brown’s pivot to movie stardom continues apace. The actor recently wrapped shooting on Biosphere, a “mysterious” sci-fi movie, Variety reported. Brown stars alongside Mark Duplass, who co-wrote and -produced the movie with director Mel Eslyn, president of Duplass Brothers Productions. It’s the latest film project for Brown ahead of the upcoming final season of This Is Us, after the actor also recently wrapped comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul with Regina Hall and was cast in Coyote Blue, written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. News of the new film also comes days after Apple TV released the trailer for season two of The Morning Show (premiering September 17), in which Duplass plays producer Charlie Black.
Sterling K. Brown Racks Up Another Movie Role in Biosphere With Mark Duplass
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Shutterstock