Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Eleven’s Origin Story Continues

It’s the return of shaved-head Eleven, just in time to match Hopper. In the new teaser trailer for Stranger Things 4, we get a flashback to the laboratory in which Eleven was created, where a group of children are playing under the menacing eye of their “papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner. Brenner allegedly died by Demogorgon in season one, but in season two, a lab employee tells Eleven he’s still out there. “Eleven, are you listening?” he calls out to her in the teaser. Looks like the new season will explore her supernatural origin story, or maybe even involve other psychokinetic kids.

Stranger Things 4 is now arriving in 2022, according to a Netflix sneak peek. You can watch the initial teaser from February 2020 below, where we catch up with surprisingly undead Russian prisoner Chief Jim Hopper. Based on the captions “001/004” and “002/004,” we can expect at least two more teasers before Stranger Things finally returns. Work on the series resumed in September, after production was paused in January 2020. Jamie Campbell Bower (Twilight: New Moon), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart), Joseph Quinn (Game of Thrones), and Robert Englund (Nightmare on Elm Street) all join the cast this season as Hawkins residents with varying levels of creepiness. No release date yet, just eerie, eerie vibes.

001/004, February 2020

“Look down, look down, don’t look ‘em in the eye,” Hopper and his fellow prisoners should be singing in the teaser for Stranger Things season four. Despite the setting and technological advances (railroad tracks over ships), the teaser plays out like the beginning of Les Misérables, and Hopper is our Jean Valjean. Miraculously alive after we collectively mourned him in last season’s finale, Hopper is living his days as a slave of the law in Russia, after, you know, mowing a bunch of people down with a machine gun. That means more David Harbour dadbod and more Miami Vice with El, but considerably less hair. Hopper is bald and that’s just something we’re all going to have to come to terms with. Maybe that’s why Netflix revealed Hopper’s return in a teaser trailer — it knew we’d need time to cope with the loss. And time is abundant. Stranger Things 4 is no longer expected until 2022.