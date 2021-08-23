T-Mobile Is Offering Customers a Year of Apple TV+, No iPhone Required

Illustration: Martin Gee

A new The Morning Show trailer wasn’t the only big Apple TV+ news today. Listen up, T-Mobile users, because your cell company revealed a new streaming deal for customers that promises a whole year of Apple TV+, on them, starting August 25 — no Apple product required! All you need to have is a Magenta or Magenta Max plan, and T-Mobile will give you access to all that Apple TV+ has to offer, including Ted Lasso, Schmigadoon!, Mythic Quest, and, oh yeah, The Morning Show. (The deal even extends to those on certain eligible Sprint plans, thanks to Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile.)

But how do you access the deal? On Wednesday, if your T-Mobile plan is Magenta or Magenta Max, you’ll just have to log into either your T-Mobile app or go to its website to redeem the free subscription. If you fall under an eligible Sprint by T-Mobile Unlimited Plus or Premium plan, then you’d need to go here and enter promo code 2021APPLETVP1 to access your free year of Apple TV+ as well. And the best part is that you can be a new or existing Apple TV+ subscriber, so go get that free year. The service is available on any device that supports the Apple TV app, including Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Apple TV, and PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles.