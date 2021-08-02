Tan France and Husband Welcome Their First Son

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,

Tan France of Queer Eye announced that he and his husband, Rob, welcomed their newborn son, Ismail France, on July 10. “Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th,” he wrote on Instagram, as the new dads posed next to each other rocking matching haircuts. “He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.” Last month for Father’s Day, the couple detailed their journey to fatherhood in a five-minute video posted by Netflix.