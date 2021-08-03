Target Is Offering New Disney+ Users a Huge Discount on Annual Subscriptions

Illustration: Martin Gee

If you’re anything like me, once every few weeks you find yourself killing time online before blacking out and realizing you’ve just spent $80 on Target purchases you didn’t need but simply had to have (the end of shopping who?). What follows, in quick succession: regret, remorse, bargaining, and eventual begrudging (if shameful) acceptance.

Now, though, there’s a reward for my fellow online shoppers, beyond the boxes of junk regularly headed your way: Target is offering discounted annual Disney+ subscriptions to users who spend more than $25 on its website. The deal knocks 25 percent off the usual yearly price, slashing it from $79.99 to a much more cost-effective $60.

Don't have Disney+ yet?

With yesterday’s news announcing the renewal of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, plus (premium or otherwise!) easy access to new movies like The Jungle Cruise, Soul, Luca, the recently contentious Black Widow (insert a popcorn GIF here), and more, there’s arguably never been a better time to take the streaming service out for a whirl. The usual caveats apply: This offer is only for new Disney+ users (age 18 and up), and the deal will only be active until Saturday, August 7, 2022; the discounted subscription needs to be activated by 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, September 18.