Laura Prepon Went Clear From Scientology 5 Years Ago

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

In a reverse Tommy “I’m Free,” That ’70s Show and Orange Is the New Black actress Laura Prepon has become the latest high-profile celebrity to defect from the Church of Scientology. It just took her a few years to tell us about it. In a new interview with People, Prepon revealed that she hasn’t been aligned with the practice since becoming a mother to her two children, who are ages 4 years and 16 months, respectively. “I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” she explained. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.” Prepon added, seemingly about her former beliefs, “If motherhood has taught me anything so far, it’s that something can work out for a period of time and then you move on and evolve from that.” By quitting Scientology, Prepon leaves behind prominent celebrity practicers such as Tom Cruise, Elisabeth Moss, and the Sci-curious Jada Pinkett Smith. We’d love to know how Leah Remini is feeling right about now.