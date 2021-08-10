So, Are Katie and Her Default Bachelorette Winner Still Together?

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC

We’re too exhausted to come up with another joke about vibrators, so let’s just make it a quickie and get to it: Katie Thurston ended her Bachelorette season as an engaged woman, with the 30 year-old walking away as the fiancée of Blake Moynes, an unemployed wildlife manager from Canada. The engagement came after frontunner contestant Greg Grippo decided to quit the show in last week’s episode, citing his strong belief that Thurston “completely dismissed” his feelings of love. The communication breakdown was so strong, in fact, that it was like a zeppelin crushed both of their hearts.

Moynes, who entered the season as a late addition in episode four, proposed to Thurston outside of their quarantined resort in Albuquerque. He had previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s Bachelorette season, during which he was rejected by both women. “With you, I just honestly knew,” Moynes said while proposing. “And I know how great of a wife you’re going to be, mother you’re going to be, but I know there’s things that scare you. And I know that you in the past have talked about how you’ve had to compromise the way that you are to make relationships work and I don’t want you to do that. But I can’t give you what you came here for. Because you deserve a lot more than that. You deserve the world and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward.”

After Thurston confronted Grippo about their split for the first time at the finale’s “After the Final Rose” segment, she was joined by Moynes, where they confirmed that they’re still together. The couple also gave People the requisite post-finale relationship interview, in addition to posting a few cuddly photos on their respective Instagram pages. Interestingly, Thurston told People that she and Moynes had “talked very casually in DMs” prior to the start of her season, but didn’t offer any insights about their future. “When I met him in person, something about his energy shifted my mind completely,” she said. “I knew this was going to be a strong relationship.”

If they’re happy, we’re happy. Mostly because Paradise starts in one week.