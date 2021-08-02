The Chi Will Answer All Your Finale Questions With a Fifth Season

Alex Hibbert as Kevin in The Chi. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME

Lena Waithe’s hold on Showtime is secured with The Chi. The hit drama series starring Michael V. Epps has been renewed for a fifth season on Showtime, Waithe announced mere hours after the show’s season four finale on Sunday. “Season 5 of The Chi is coming. It is done. It is written,” she said on her Instagram Live after-show, thanking fans for their support. “You’ve been going with us. The Chi has been a journey. We’ve learned a lot. We’ve grown a lot. And these characters have grown with us. We’ve yelled at them. We’ve done silly things with them. We’ve watched them go from babies to young men and young ladies.” The coming-of-age story following neighbors on Chicago’s South Side picks back up in 2022, seeing the aftermath of a season highlighting the tribulations of community policing. Epps, 15, stars alongside Jacob Latimore, Birgundi Baker, Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Curtiss Cook, and Luke James. Creator Waithe executive produces with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rishi Rajani, president of Hillman Grad Productions, and showrunner Justin Hillian. Catch Kev, Jake, Papa, and the crew later.