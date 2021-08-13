Pride of Las Vegas The Killers are back with their seventh album, Pressure Machine. To kick off this album cycle, the band dropped the music video for “Quiet Town,” somewhere between Bruce Springsteen and vaporwave. The animated music video depicts all the bad things that can happen in a small town: getting hit by a train, opioid addiction, and the like. The video literally beatifies Americana, depicting the townies with halos like they’re Byzantine mosaics. Pressure Machine was made in collaboration with Shawn Everett and Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado. Phoebe Bridgers features on the track “Runaway Horses.” Each song has an intro seemingly taken from sociology field work about the people/saints of the titular quiet town.

